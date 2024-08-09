The Simpsons Will Bring Back Classic Character in New Season

The Simpsons are set to return this fall, proving that Spingfield’s finest family still has plenty of gas in the tank. With this next season marking the thirty-sixth outing for Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, the clan won’t be alone for the upcoming episodes. Recently, at San Diego Comic-Con, several surprising guest stars were announced in Conan O’Brien, John Cena, and Tom Hanks. Another major name is Danny Devito, the movie star and actor who brings to life Frank Reynolds of It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia, who not only makes an appearance but will return to a classic role.

Warning. Be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the upcoming season of The Simpsons, so if you don’t want to be spoiled, turn back now. In a recent podcast with The Simpsons writer and producer Michael Price, it was revealed that Devito will be taking on a role he had previously played in the series. Devito had previously taken on the role of Herb Powell, Homer’s long-lost brother in the series’s second season. Unlike Homer, Herb didn’t work in a Nuclear Power Plant but rather, ran his own automotive company in “Powell Motors”. Unfortunately, he was financially ruined once he allowed his brother Homer to create his own car, the disastrously designed “The Homer”.

Herb Powell Will Return

Homer’s brother would make one or two returns to the series but it’s been decades since Herb played a part in the beloved animated series. It will be interesting to see how Powell interacts with the Simpson family after being away from Springfield for so long.

If you somehow have missed the surreal stories that take place in Springfield, here’s how the franchise breaks down the story of The Simpsons, “The long running animated series is teased as such, “This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.”

