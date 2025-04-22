Shonen Jump Creator Celebrates New Record With a Special Promo

The Elusive Samurai, the hit Shonen Jump manga that spawned one of last year’s best and most beautiful anime, has just hit a major milestone, showing just how far the series has come. In light of this achievement, the creator has unveiled a wholesome and very cool illustration that not only celebrates the manga’s new record but also the publisher’s history and other iconic manga that he worked on previously.

Yusei Matsui, the writer and illustrator of The Elusive Samurai, has created an illustration that celebrates his current manga reaching 200 chapters. The illustration featured the three main characters of his previous works: Assassination Classroom, The Elusive Samurai, and Neuro: Supernatural Detective, on a helix staircase that was numbered. The iconic Koro-sensei was last, waving a handkerchief to the young Hojo Tokiyuki as he stepped on the 200th staircase. Near him is Neuro Nogami of Neuro: Supernatural Detective, who is welcoming him from the 202nd staircase as the young lord make his way to pass him.

The Elusive Samurai’s 200th Chapter Is Celebrated in Style

Besides this gorgeous piece by the veteran mangaka, all his three works will be available to read for free. The Elusive Samurai‘s first 88 chapters, Assassination Classroom‘s first 55 chapters and Neuro: Supernatural Detective‘s first 25 chapters are all available now on the Shonen Jump Plus app, until June 5th. Fans should keep in mind that the Shonen Jump Plus manga is only available in Japanese.

The Elusive Samurai has also celebrated its fourth anniversary earlier this year, and the manga has been very strong ever since the anime by CloverWorks took everyone by surprise last year. Reaching a monumental figure of 4.5 million copies in circulation with its 19th volume, the series is yet another hit for Matsui’s record, and there is no doubt that Season 2 will take the manga to even greater heights as it looks to adapt content that will show what makes this series so good.

Yusei Matsui Is One Of The Rare Mangaka With Multiple Hits

Starting out as an assistant to the hilarious comedy manga, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, Matsui debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump with Neuro: Supernatural Detective, a dark fantasy series that was a hit and amassed more than 4 million copies, but unfortunately, received an anime that largely deviated from the source material. His next manga was a cultural phenomenon, as Assassination Classroom was one of the biggest manga of the past decade and had more than 27 million copies in circulation. The Elusive Samurai is his current work, and while it might not reach the heights that his last work did, it is still a popular series that will only continue to soar.

Other mangaka with multiple hits are Takehiko Inoue (Slam Dunk, Vagabond, REAL), Rumiko Takahashi (Ranma 1/2, Urusei Yatsuri, Inuyasha), Naoki Urasawa (Monster, 20th Century Boys, Pluto) and a few others. Yusei Matsui has joined the likes of legendary creators who have left an impact on the manga world with multiple hits, and The Elusive Samurai was the series to cement him in this status.