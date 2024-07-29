The Simpsons Season 36 Premiere Teases John Cena and More as Guest Stars

The Simpsons is currently in the works on coming back for Season 36 later this Fall, and the premiere episode of the new season is teasing John Cena and more as big guest stars. The Simpsons Season 36 is currently slated to air on Fox later this Fall, and is showing no signs of slowing down for the animated series any time soon. With the new season on the way, The Simpsons took the stage during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend to share some new information about what to expect from the coming season and that includes a big premiere.

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening and showrunner Matt Selman teased a bit of what’s coming in the new season this Fall during San Diego Comic-Con 2024. This not only included a first look at the Treehouse of Horror XXXV special (which features a Venom parody where Homer bonds with a pair of sentient jeans titled “Denim”), but also a tease of the first episode of Season 36, “Bart’s Birthday” which features a strong list of guest stars that Selman teased as “a pretty bold, big idea.”

As teased by Selman during The Simpsons‘ San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel (as reported by Variety), the Season 36 premiere episode is titled “Bart’s Birthday” and will feature the return of veteran series writer Conan O’Brien in a new guest appearance. Also in the episode will be guest stars such as John Cena, Danny DeVito and Tom Hanks. “It’s kind of crazy, star-studded premiere,” Selman stated of the premiere. “It’s a pretty bold, big idea.”

As for when we’ll get to see this new season, The Simpsons Season 36 is currently slated to kick off with Fox beginning on Sunday, September 8th. If you wanted to catch up with The Simpsons Season 35, you can now find the latest episodes of the animated series now streaming with Hulu, and the first 34 seasons of the series and The Simpsons Movie are available for streaming with Disney+.

The long running animated series is teased as such, “This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.”

