The Simpsons to Release New Christmas Special on Dinsey+

The Simpsons will be releasing a new Christmas special exclusive to Disney+ later this year. The Simpsons first began its broadcast run in full with the premiere of the special episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” on Fox on December 17, 1989. Although it wasn’t originally produced as the series’ premiere, it ended up launching the animated sitcom into the stratosphere in which fans are still enjoying it to this day. In fact, the series is currently in the works on returning to Fox later this Fall with Season 36 and a new wave of episodes full of wacky new adventures.

It will be 35 years since the premiere of The Simpsons, and the team behind it all will be celebrating with a special new episode helping to bring it all full circle. As announced during the D23 celebration this past weekend, The Simpsons will be releasing a special Christmas episode titled “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” on December 17th to commemorate the 35 years of the series. This will be a double length episode exclusively streaming with Disney+ when it premieres, so it makes for an intriguing new release for the sitcom in many ways.

The Simpsons in “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”

How to Watch The Simpsons

Disney+ will also be getting two more exclusive episodes through the rest of the year with plans for “The Past and the Furious” and “Yellow Planet” also coming to the service, but no release date has been set for them as of the time of this publication. The Simpsons will also be releasing a new Halloween themed short with the streaming service as well some time this October. Season 35 of the series will also be available for streaming beginning on October 2. If you wanted to catch up with everything else in the meantime, the first 34 seasons of the series and The Simpsons Movie are currently available for streaming with Disney+.

As for when we’ll get to see the next season hitting later this Fall, The Simpsons Season 36 is currently slated to kick off its broadcast with Fox beginning on Sunday, September 8th. The long running animated series is teased as such, “This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.”