The Simpsons Season 35 Disney+ Release Date Announced, Exclusive Episodes Coming Soon

The Simpsons Season 35 will be coming to Disney+ later this October, and there will be exclusive new episodes coming to the platform soon too! The Simpsons is currently in the works on returning to screens later this Fall with Season 36 of the long running animated sitcom, but Season 35 of the series is currently only available to stream with Hulu. This is going to change very soon, however, as Disney has announced that The Simpsons Season 35 will be made to stream with Disney+ beginning later this October with some new additions planned for the streaming service as well.

During The Simpsons‘ panel as part of the D23 weekend, it was officially announced that The Simpsons Season 35 will be streaming with Disney+ on October 2nd. This will feature the 18 episode season that previously aired with Fox, but that’s not all that will be coming our way this year. There are also four new exclusive special episodes planned for the streaming service as well. Releasing later this year, these four new episodes won’t be available to watch anywhere else.

The Simpsons Season 35 coming to Disney+ on October 2

The Simpsons: Disney+’s New Special Episodes

These four exclusive episodes feature the titles “The Past and the Furious,” “Yellow Planet,” and “O C’mon All Ye Faithful.” The final of those specials is a two episode Christmas special episode releasing on December 17th to help celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first Christmas special where it all began. But the release dates for other two exclusive Disney+ specials have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

As for when we’ll get to see the next season hitting later this Fall, The Simpsons Season 36 is currently slated to kick off its broadcast with Fox beginning on Sunday, September 8th. If you wanted to catch up with everything else in the meantime, the first 34 seasons of the series and The Simpsons Movie are currently available for streaming with Disney+. The long running animated series is teased as such:

“This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.”