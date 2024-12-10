Homer Scores First Touchdown in The Simpsons’ Monday Night Football Takeover

The Simpsons have taken over Monday Night Football in a big game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, and Homer Simpson actually helped to get the first touchdown scored in the game. The Simpsons is now in the midst of Season 36 of the animated series now airing on Sunday evenings, but it was announced earlier this Fall that The Simpsons were also getting ready to take over Monday night too. Simpsons Funday Football is a special broadcast of Monday Night Football featuring The Simpsons’ various characters, and Homer, Bart and Lisa actually got into the action of the game as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a big collaboration between Disney, ESPN, The Simpsons and the National Football League, The Simpsons Funday Football is a special version of Monday Night Football’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals streaming on Disney+. This special version of the game swaps out the surroundings with Springfield, and Homer is playing for the Dallas Cowboys (which alludes to a big dream that he had in the original series). As it turns out, he was able to score the first touchdown of the game with the help of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Check it out:

TOUCH-DIDDLY-DOWN CEEDEE LAMB 🙌



What a dime from “Homer Simpson” aka Cooper Rush!



Simpsons Funday Football on Disney+ and ESPN+ | https://t.co/j7rQOkSpEr pic.twitter.com/5Lc3nulVnE — ESPN (@espn) December 10, 2024

With Homer Simpson taking the place of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, he ended up throwing the pass for the first touchdown of The Simpsons Funday Football to CeeDee Lamb. It’s a big moment for Homer as he’s really only done this well in football in his dreams (much to the chagrin of the crowd, even in his dreams), and this all came about in the midst of a dream Homer is having too. Leading into The Simpsons Funday Football, Homer and Bart play a quick game of football before Homer gets tired and falls asleep in front of the TV.

Watching Monday Night Football, and distressed over the fact that he was looking like a loser in front of his son, Homer starts to fall asleep with the hopes that he doesn’t have a dream that surprisingly puts him into an NFL game…which is exactly what happens. And as fans had hoped, The Simpsons had a complete takeover of the environment with all sorts of smaller bits and jokes during the game while members of the family play the game every so often. In fact, Bart Simpson takes over for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and ended up scoring the second touchdown of the game with a pass thrown to Ralph Wiggum.

Disney

If you wanted to check it out for yourself, The Simpsons Funday Football is now streaming live exclusively with Disney+, ESPN+ and NFL+. Cast members Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith are voicing their respective characters in special segments during the game and in special sideline jokes in between plays. Each character has a different role, with Marge cleaning up the flags thrown on the field for example.

Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the first 35 seasons of The Simpsons if this inspired you to go back and watch the classic series. Disney+ will also soon be streaming an exclusive new Christmas special for The Simpsons as well. Titled “O C’mon All Ye Faithful,” this new special is teased to be a double length episode streaming with Disney+ beginning on December 17th as part of the celebration for the 35th anniversary of The Simpsons‘ very first episode premiered all those years ago.