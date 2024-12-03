The Simpsons Reveals First Look at New Disney+ Christmas Special

The Simpsons is coming to Disney+ later this month with a brand new Christmas special, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from this exclusive new episode. The Simpsons is currently working through Season 36 of the long running animated series, and it will actually be celebrating the 35th anniversary of its original debut broadcast. This is all going to be coming full circle with a new, exclusive Christmas special coming to Disney+ that will be releasing on the anniversary of the very first episode of The Simpsons overall. It’s going to be a great time for the holidays.

The Simpsons will be airing a new Christmas special episode on Disney+ this December 17th, and it will be a double sized episode titled “O’Cmon All Ye Faithful.” While it’s yet to be fully revealed what Homer will be up to in the coming special as of the time of this publication, Disney+ has shared the first look at this new special teasing Homer doing his best to be Santa with Ralph hilariously coming along. It’s not clear if this will be directly seen in the coming episode itself, but it’s certainly a fun tease that you can check out more of below.

What to Know for The Simpsons’ New Christmas Episode

“O C’mon All Ye Faithful” will begin streaming with Disney+ on December 17th, and it will be a “double-sized x-tra large x-mas” episode as previously teased by The Simpsons current showrunner Matt Selman on social media. The new special is teased to feature guest stars such as Pentatonix, Patti LaBelle, and mentalist Darren Brown. Brown in particular will be playing a key role in the new special as previous teases have revealed that Brown will be hypnotizing Homer to raise his Christmas spirits, only for it to backfire and make him think he’s an elf.

This date is actually very important for The Simpsons as it’s actually when the very first episode of the series first premiered on TV. That was also a Christmas special, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” so this new Christmas special is even more important than fans might have ever thought. It’s a fun full circle way for The Simpsons to celebrate its 35th anniversary, and now fans will soon get to have something else full of holiday fun to see for the season.

Why You Should Watch The Simpsons Again

The Simpsons is now in the middle of Season 36 of the animated sitcom airing Sunday evenings on Fox, and there really has never been a better time to be a fan. The series is now experimenting more than it ever has been before, and even made waves earlier this season with its premiere episode. Touting it as the “series finale,” even lapsed fans of The Simpsons had to tune in when they found out it was potentially the end. But it turned out to only be a fun trick by the creative team.

The Simpsons is also going through some big changes as the latest episode was actually the final one featuring a vocal performance from one of its leading stars, Pamela Hayden. She had been providing the voice for Milhouse VanHouten and more over the course of The Simpsons‘ 36 seasons, but has now retired from her role. Milhouse and her other characters will be recast going forward, but information about who or how many potential actors serving as her replacement have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. It’s also yet to be revealed if she’ll be featured in the new Christmas special either.