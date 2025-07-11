The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 2 Promo Reveals the Dangers of Hikaru’s Powers

Netflix’s new horror anime, The Summer Hikaru Died, has already wowed and haunted viewers with its first episode. But the ominous and unsettling story is just beginning, as the first teaser for Episode 2 has revealed even more paranormal dangers that await Yoshiki and “Hikaru.” The Summer Hikaru Died is Netflix’s big anime release this Summer season, alongside the second cour of Sakamoto Days‘ first season. The series premiered on July 5th, and new episodes will be released every Saturday, with Episode 2 dropping on July 12th.

The Summer Hikaru Died is adapted from the hit horror manga by Mokumokuren. The relatively new manga was first serialized in Kadokawa’s Young Ace Up magazine in August 2021, and is still ongoing. Seven volumes have been released in English so far (courtesy of Yen Press), and the series is expected to come to an end after its 10th volume, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

The Summer Hikaru Died Reveals Haunting Episode 2 Promo

The promo for The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 2 was released on the show’s official website (via @animetv_jp on X), and it looks absolutely haunting. While the entire premiere episode was shadowed with an ominous tone, Episode 2 will dial up the supernatural action, as other spirits seek to interfere with “Hikaru” and Yoshiki.

Titled “Suspicion,” the second episode will dive deeper into Yoshiki and “Hikaru’s” complex relationship, as the former meets other people in town who have a sense of what’s going on. The trailer also teases “Hikaru” unveiling a new side of himself (literally) to Yoshiki, in order to gain his trust.

The Summer Hikaru Died Is Only Going to Get Darker

Don’t worry, this will remain spoiler-free. But if you watched the premiere episode of The Summer Hikaru Died and were shocked by its gruesome and unsettling ending, then you’d better prepare yourself for what’s to come.

The genius of The Summer Hikaru Died is how it blends supernatural and body horror with the multi-layered relationship between Yoshiki and Hikaru. Neither element overshadows the other, as the emotional and horrific elements perfectly balance each other out. The Summer Hikaru Died also makes the eponymous season seem scarier than ever. It takes a special kind of skill to make broad daylight scary.

What did you think of The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 1? Do you trust the new “Hikaru”? Let us know in the comments below.

