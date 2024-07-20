The Venture Bros is Coming to Netflix

The Venture Bros. recently ended is long history on Adult Swim with a grand finale in the form of the film, The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is The Blood of The Baboon Heart. While the creators of the series have stated that they would love nothing more than to continue following Dean and Hank’s surreal journey for the rest of their lives, the pair took the chance to wrap up plenty of loose threads in the recent series finale. No new episodes might be in the works but that isn’t stopping Netflix from once again housing the prolific Cartoon Network series.

While The Venture Bros isn’t set to return, Doc Hammer and Jackson Publick are more than willing to create new episodes should the chance arrive. Last year, we here at ComicBook had the chance to chat with the creators of the series and Jackson Publick stated the following about a potential series revival, “We will never not have more stories to tell in this universe, but this is a pretty good ending if this needs to be the end. We were never shooting toward a specific ending, but every day I have dumb things for Hank to say. Either this will never end or we’re not over this 20-year marriage. What we created is so fundamental to our being.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Venture Bros Return to Netflix

Netflix has revealed that The Venture Bros will hit the streaming service on August 16th, though just how much of the series will hit the platform is another question. At present, Netflix hasn’t confirmed if the entirety of the series will land on the streaming service and hasn’t made clear if the specials and movies will do the same. Regardless, next month will be a good time to revisit the series that is considered to be Adult Swim’s best by many animation fans.

If you haven’t gotten the chance to check out the series finale, The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is The Blood of The Baboon Heart is currently streaming on MAX. Here’s how the platform describes the grand finale, “The Venture Bros. are back in an all-new movie picking up after the events from the shocking season 7 finale! In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture’s blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures’ world to order… or end it once and for all.”