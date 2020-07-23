The Weeknd Releases Anime Music Video for "Snowchild"

When it comes to anime and music videos, there is more crossover than you would think. Top artists have turned to animation to bring their music video visions to life, and it seems another star has joined the ranks. The Weeknd put out a new music video this week, and it was done by American anime studio D'ART Shtajio.

You can check out the music video above to see how the music video looks. The piece was made for The Weeknd's song "Snowchild" and has plenty of chill elements. The gorgeous animation begins black-and-white as fans are introduced to one world before being thrown into one filled with color and lights.

Over on Twitter, D'ART Shtajio shared the video with followers, and many were quick to praise the American studio on their work. While anime hails from Japan, more artists have started to show interest in the medium globally. Some of those artists choose to animate work in Japan, but the brothers who founded this studio decided to blend anime with Western influences to achieve their distinct style.

(Photo: D'ART Shtajio)

"Founded in 2016 by brothers, Arthell and Darnell Isom, D’ART Shtajio sought to revolutionize the Japanese anime industry by introducing Westernized elements of art and storytelling to the Japanese standard of animation," the company's website explains.

This studio is far from the first to work on an anime music video. Linkin Park famously worked with Studio Gonzo on its iconic video for "Breaking the Habit" back in 2004. Other artists like Daft Punk, Kanye West, Michael Jackson, and Billie Eilish have referenced anime in music videos as well.

What do you make of this music video? Is it your favorite anime-inspired MV to date? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

