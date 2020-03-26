The Witcher Just Got the Perfect Anime Makeover

The Witcher has become one of Netflix‘s top original series, and it isn’t hard to figure out why. The fantasy series has satisfied all of the cravings fans have had in light of Game of Thrones‘ ending, and there is more to come. After all, Netflix has a few more series in the works for The Witcher, and its anime venture could take a few pointers from the artist Carolina Oliveira.

Over on Instagram, the artist got fans buzzing with their take on The Witcher. Oliveira gave the hit TV show an anime-friendly makeover which tackles favorite characters like Geralt, Ciri, Yennifer, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My take on young Geralt of Rivia anime style from The Witcher netflix series! I was inspired by the anime “Fairy Gone” because I enjoy it’s dark fantasy anime style,” Oliveira shared with fans about her inspiration.

As you can see on her Instagram profile, Oliveira has recreated several scenes pulled from The Witcher. The artist wanted to give her take on how Netflix’s actual anime will look upon its release, and fans admit they would be very happy with such a look.

Of course, there is little information out there about The Witcher and its upcoming anime from Netflix. The streaming service confirmed work was being down on a canon anime film depicting events which happened before Geralt was born. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf plans to follow Geralt’s master as he does his own travels as a young man, and fans are eager to see what will come of this ambitious anime adaptation.

