The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals Huge Change to Witchers & Monsters

✖

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf takes place before Geralt and Roach roamed the countryside looking for monsters to slay, instead focusing on Geralt's mentor Vesemir and what led to the fall of Kaer Morhen. Nightmare of the Wolf adds some new wrinkles however to the Witcher lore, and one change, in particular, is going to have people talking, and it has to do with Witchers and the monsters they hunt. Now, major spoilers are coming for Nightmare of the Wolf so if you don't want to know or haven't had a chance to watch it yet you've been warned.

At one point in the film, Vesemir and Tetra end up saving Filavandrel, who had come to Vesemir for help earlier in the film. During this conversation, the accusation that Witchers are somehow responsible for the monsters they hunt is levied, and Vesemir shoots it down as lies.

While Vesemir shoots it down outwardly, internally it's a different story, and he heads to Kaer Morhen's Alchemy lab to prove those stories wrong. After breaking down the door he discovers that there are in fact creatures in the pits and being experimented on, and Deglan interrupts him.

Vesemir confronts Deglan, and Deglan reveals that as monsters started thinning out, they started creating them to keep the cycle going. Even worse is that they created hybrids, and one became too powerful, so they stopped with that particular breed.

Vesemir objects and they start fighting, but then it is revealed that Tetra has exposed this knowledge to the world, turning the royal family and the townspeople against them.

It will be interesting to see how fans respond to this and make sure to let us know what you think in the comments.

You can find the official description for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf below.

"The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past."

What do you think of Nightmare of the Wolf's take on the franchise? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!