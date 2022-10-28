There's a Godzilla Zippermouth Plush For Everyone

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Quantum Mechanix has released a series of cuddly kaiju that come in several different styles that cover a range of Godzilla variants. Choose from Atomic Breath Godzilla, Black and White Godzilla, Burning Godzilla, and standard Godzilla, or just get all four because you can't help yourself. What's more, each plush in the collection is a Previews Exclusive, which means that it's a limited edition that won't be around for long.

Each Godzilla plush in the QMx lineup measures around 8.5-inches tall and features angry eyebrows, dorsal fins, and a zippermouth. On every figure but the standard Godzilla (tongue), that zippermouth opens to reveal a heat ray/ atomic breath blast. Pre-orders for the entire series are available here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 each or $139.99 for a case of 4. Shipping is free in the US on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22.

If you still have some Godzilla money to burn, you might want to check out the recently released 1200ºC Godzilla and Destoroyah wave from Super7. Each figure stands at over 8-inches tall and includes loads of detail and accessories. You can check out these figures and the rest of Super7's line of Toho Ultimates figures right here. You can keep up with all of the latest Godzilla news and merch here.