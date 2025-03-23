This Kamen Rider Anime Is Going to Be a Must-Watch For Fans

Play video

Liden Films and Aniplex have unleashed a new official trailer for its upcoming Kamen Rider-based anime. Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to Be a Kamen Rider is a manga starring a middle age fan, who suddenly finds himself with the powers of his childhood hero. Aniplex announced an anime adaptation with a teaser trailer that only featured images from the manga. The official trailer was unveiled at AnimeJapan 2025 and showed actual footage for the upcoming anime. The new footage, shared by the anime’s official X account, begins by showing Tojima Tanzaburo’s life as a kid and adolescence, pretending to be Kamen Rider. The trailer then skips to Tanzaburo’s lonely life as a middle-aged otaku with a bunch of Kamen Rider memorabilia.

The manga and anime center around the idea of childhood wish fulfillment, with Tanzaburo suddenly getting powers similar to Kamen Rider. The series deals with themes of loneliness, mid-life crisis, realizing your dream, and believing in yourself. Tanzaburo will be voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi, a prolific voice actor best known for major roles in Gurren Lagann and JoJo’s Bizare Adventure: Golden Wind. Aniplex and Liden Films also shared a new poster for Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to Be a Kamen Rider, showcasing the title character wearing a Kamen Rider facemask with tears falling from his eyes. At the same time, he’s about to unleash a mighty punch. Yokusaru Shibata is the original manga’s author, and the anime adaptation is scheduled to premiere later in 2025 with Touko Machida in charge of scripts.

Why You Should Keep an Eye on Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to Be a Kamen Rider

Anime and live-action tokusatsu offer plenty of escapism but rarely focus on the older demographic that watches the medium. There’s a large number of older otakus that aren’t often represented in action shows, and Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to Be a Kamen Rider plays on the stereotype. Tojima Tanzaburo is a middle-aged man who believes life has flown past him. Nonetheless, Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to Be a Kamen Rider proves that anyone can still have new adventures and grow regardless of how old you are. Tanzaburo being a hero at 40 shows anyone can still become what they always wanted to be.

More importantly, Tojima represents the average fan. He’s a reclusive tokusatsu fan who believed he wasted his life. There’s something poignant about showing a nerdy fanboy getting their wish fulfilled this late in life, highlighting how our lives are never over. The first official trailer wants to give fans hope, showing the character rising to the occasion to do the thing they’ve always wanted to do.

Kamen Rider’s Other Anime Series

The original manga of Tanzaburo Tojima ​Wants To Be A Kamen Rider was made in collaboration between author Shibtata, Monthly Hero’s magazine, Ishimori Production, and Toei. Before Tanzaburo Tojima ​Wants To Be A Kamen Rider, there was an anime adaptation of Fuuto PI, a manga continuation of the popular Kamen Rider W. Fuuto PI ran a one-season show of 12 episodes in 2022, which was followed by a film called Fūto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō in 2024.

