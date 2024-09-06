Kamen Rider's New Anime Movie Releases Stylish Trailer

In 1971, one of Japan's biggest crime fighters was introduced. Kamen Rider is an armored hero who has spawned countless television series, feature-length films, manga, and of course, anime properties in his time fighting mind-bending opponents. Set to return via a new anime movie hitting Japan on November 8th this fall, the film has released a new poster and trailer to highlight what Fuuto Pi: Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull has in mind. Prepare to "Count Your Sins" as this one might just be the biggest adventure so far for the part-time private investigator, part-time Kamen Rider.

One of the most recent outings that Kamen Rider had was Shin Kamen Rider, a decidedly new take on the long-time character that hit theaters in 2023. Helmed by Neon Genesis Evangelion and Shin Godzilla creator Hideaki Anno, the movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime and highlights a hero who wasn't afraid to pull his punches. We might not see this iteration return any time soon unfortunately as Anno has stated that he is taking a well-deserved break from the entertainment world. It's clear however that Kamen Rider will continue to appear in various avenues.

Kamen Rider Skull's New Trailer & Poster

As of the writing of this article, Fuuto Pi has yet to reveal if it will be hitting North America. Considering the franchise's popularity, Kamen Rider Skull may kick his way to the West. If you are wondering which voice actors will take part in this upcoming film, the cast currently includes Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shotaro Hidari, Koki Uchiyama as Phillip, Akira Sekine as Tokime, Mikako Komatsu as Akiko Narumi, Makoto Furukawa as Ryu Terui, and Daisuke Ono as Yukiji Bando.

If you want to catch up on the story of Kamen Rider Skull before the upcoming movie arrives, the original anime series is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "In Fuuto, better known as the Windy City, mysterious beings called Dopants wreak havoc by using the dangerous Gaia Memories. However, there are also heroes who utilize the Gaia Memories to fight these criminals: a half-boiled and indecisive PI named Shotaro Hidari, and his partner Philip, an intellectual-type PI. The two transform into Kamen Rider W—the legendary hero of Fuuto city!"

