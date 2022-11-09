Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Reveals Surprising Live Action Additions

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is arguably the most successful spin-off to emerge from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the manga not only receiving an anime adaptation but a live-action television series to boot. The live-action show is set to release two new episodes later this year, and while it isn't surprising that Kishibe Rohan is gaining popularity, what might come as a surprise to Joestar fans is that one of the new episodes will be translating a tale that only recently hit the pages of Hirohiko Araki's spin-off manga.

The two episodes in question will be "Janken Boy" and "Hot Summer Martha", with the former actually playing out in the official JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime, specifically during the events of Diamond Is Unbreakable. In the main anime series segment focusing on the sleepy town of Moriohi, the "Rock Paper Scissors Kid" arrives on the scene to challenge Rohan to a game of "Janken" but harbors a Stand that spells doom for the child's opponent should they lose. Hilariously named "Boyz 2 Men", Janken Boy's Stand can steal the soul of anyone that loses to the child in the children's game, raising the stake to wild levels.

"Hot Summer Martha" was only released earlier this year, having yet to be brought to life in any anime adaptation as it stands. In the story, the most famous mangaka created by Hirohiko Araki finds himself stumbling upon a cursed mirror at the foot of an ancient tree, coming to the realization that whenever he encounters the mirror, another being takes control of his body and steals large amounts of time from the artist in the process. Returning to scenarios that make his life fundamentally worse, and far more complicated, Rohan works toward discovering the best way to escape this unnerving curse.

Following David Productions' anime adaptation which arrived on Netflix, the studio responsible for ten-plus years of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure on the small screen hasn't confirmed if they will be working on bringing to life more of Kishibe Rohan's stories to the anime. With Stone Ocean preparing to bring its season to a close this December, it will be interesting to see if David Production decides to move right into Steel Ball Run, the story following Jolyne's, or if it will take a detour and once again explore the artist responsible for "Pink Dark Boy".

Via Sticker Tricker