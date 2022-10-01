Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Trailer Hypes Part 2's Netflix Release

Tiger & Bunny is one of the many major franchises coming back for new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 schedule of new releases, and Netflix is getting ready for the second half of the second season with a new trailer teasing the upcoming episodes! The superhero franchise surprisingly returned for a second season a decade following the original anime's debut and feature film follow up, and the new episodes found the titular heroes dealing with a whole new crop of rookie heroes. But as fans found in the first half of the new episodes so far, this also came with some new enemies.

Tiger & Bunny 2 is returning for episodes 14 through 25 on October 7th, and to celebrate Netflix has dropped a new trailer teasing what's to come in the new episodes. As for what to expect from the second half of the second season, Netflix teases it as such, "Fighting for peace — and their sponsors — the odd couple of Wild Tiger and Barnaby continue to work as superheroes. But with the number of superheroes increasing around the world, how will these two veterans fare!?" Check out the new Tiger & Bunny 2 trailer below:

Tiger & Bunny 2 includes the returning cast of Hiroaki Hirata as Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Masakazu Morita as Barnaby Brooks Jr., Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle, Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez, Mariya Ise as Huang Pao-Lin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Nathan Seymour, Go Inoue as Keith Goodman, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Karelin. New additions to the cast for the second season include Nobunaga Shimazaki as Thomas Taurus, Shoya Chiba as Subaru Sengoku, and Tomori Kusunoki as Lara Tsaikoskaya. You can also find the first season of the series with Netflix, and they tease Tiger & Bunny as such:

"The city of Stern Bild is protected by corporate superheroes known as NEXT, who fight crime while promoting their sponsors on the popular show 'HERO TV.' Veteran hero Wild Tiger relies on his years of experience and instincts to fight crime, but his tendency to destroy public property for the sake of protecting the lives of the innocent has earned him the nickname 'Crusher for Justice.' Now, under orders from his new employer, Wild Tiger finds himself forced to team up with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a rookie with an attitude. Two polar opposites work to fight evil in this thrilling buddy-hero action series!"

