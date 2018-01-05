‘Tiger & Bunny’ Announces Brand-New Anime Series

This is not a drill! It has been years since Tiger & Bunny made its anime debut, but the series is not over yet. The team behind the franchise just confirmed a new anime project is in the works.

Taking to Twitter, the page for Tiger & Bunny shared the exciting news with fans just moments ago.

“Tiger & Bunny‘s new anime project is starting! We can announced that the long-awaited new series is in development,” the page confirmed.

“Further updates will be announced on its official website and Twitter in the future. Please look forward to it.”

The announcement was paired with a picture of Tiger & Bunny‘s eclectic cast. Wild Tiger and Barnaby are seen front and center, and a slew of other sponsored heroes can be found suited up in the background.

If you are not familiar with Tiger & Bunny, you should know the anime made its debut in 2011 under director Keiichi Satou. The series followed up with two films which finished their release in February 2014. The series became a big hit with shonen fans thanks to its superhero stylings and smooth 3D graphics. So, fans are happy to see Tiger & Bunny prepping for a comeback.

The series is a unique one which paved the way for titles like My Hero Academia. Tiger & Bunny takes place in a New York City-knockoff called Stern Bild City where heroes called NEXT exist. Each of the city’s top heroes work for sponsored companies and have their good deeds broadcast on live television. The heroes fight live to earn heroic points which can crown them as the King of Heroes, but things go awry when a NEXT called Lunatic appears and makes the world question what a true hero is.

Are you excited for the return of Tiger & Bunny? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!