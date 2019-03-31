‘Bleach’ Creator Tite Kubo May Unveil New Project Soon

It has been a bit since fans heard from Tite Kubo, but the popular artist might be ready to stage a comeback soon. A new report has gone live about the creator of Bleach, and it suggests Kubo may debut his next project soon.

The rumor began when a site called BleachMX posted a reportedly leaked image from the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. The advert features a slew of manga heroes, but Ichigo Kurosaki can be seen to the left.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to fan-translators, the partial text found on the scan says something about a new project from Kubo. The advert seems to be telling fans a poster for the project will be housed in a future issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, but no word was made about what the title is.

For now, fans can only guess at what this advert refers to or whether it has to do with Bleach. Some have guessed the poster might involved Burn The Witch, a recent oneshot which Kubo wrote for Shueisha awhile back.

The supernatural series followed a group of female witches who helped keep the occult in balance, and it ended with a brief easter egg connecting Burn The Witch to Bleach. So, if Kubo is amping up to write an entirely new series, fans would be game for such an announcement to drop before 2019 runs up.

Still, fans are keeping their hopes at bay. There is no official word from Kubo or Shueisha about a brand-new series coming forward. This has some convinced the poster in question might be about Sakura Wars or another project which Kubo is lending character designs to. So, until any official announcement comes through, fans of Kubo will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate the artist’s return.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!