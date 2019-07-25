Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Kick Off Marketing With Anime Promo

We are officially one year away from the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the country is incorporating anime big time into the upcoming feats of strength and skill! Aside from shooting a specialized Gundam satellite into space that will tie directly into next year’s games, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has decided to create a special anime short that goes a long way toward showing off all of the Olympic games through some brand new characters!

The Official Twitter Account for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics posted the animated short that brings the Olympic mascot, Miraitowa, to life:

Miraitowa, or Blue, was one of two characters that were created for the upcoming Summer Olympics, with the other being Someity (Pink). While Miraitowa represents the Summer Olympics next year proper, Someity represents the Paralympics and the two have personalities that differ from one another. The two and a half minute short shown in the video above really goes a long way toward animating every event that will be taking place from boxing to basketball to track and field to every other sport under the sun.

Surprsingly enough, the animated representatives of the upcoming Olympics were created by elementary school students! Needless to say, their sleek designs do an excellent job of creating motion and fluidity in their animations.

Tokyo is putting their best foot forward with a number of different animated initiatives to help spread the message of the 2020 Olympics. Studio Ponoc, which was created by one of the folks responsible for a number of Studio Ghibli classics and the creators of Mary And The Witch’s Flower, have been hired on to make an upcoming animated short themselves. There will also be a full blown parade to celebrate the medium of anime, showing off a number of different iconic characters. Even Dragon Ball’s Goku is going to get in on the action by being named an official ambassador to the upcoming Olympics!

As mentioned earlier, the Gundam Satellite, or G-Satellite, will also be launched to promote the games. The satellite itself, unfortunately, won’t be shaped in the form of a giant mech suit, but it will house some Gunpla models and will receive messages that will be read during the Olympics.

