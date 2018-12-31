‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Reacts To Anime’s Final Episode

Tokyo Ghoul has a rather complex history with anime fans, and it seems the title has closed that chapter of its life. Not long ago, the final episode of Tokyo Ghoul went live, and the series’ creator is opening up about the bittersweet moment.

Taking to Twitter, Sui Ishida shared a brief note with fans on Christmas Day to honor the anime’s finale. The last episode of Tokyo Ghoul:re was shown on the holiday, giving fans a gift just in time for the season. The final episode was met with lackluster love, but Ishida ensured the cast on Tokyo Ghoul was thanked for all their hard work.

“Today was the last time I saw Tokyo Ghoul:re‘s actors give their performances. Thank you for a wonderful time,” the artist wrote before adding, “I will continue to do my best.”

As of late, Ishida has been enjoying a much-wanted break in the wake of Tokyo Ghoul ending. The series’ manga came to an end earlier this year, bringing Ken Kaneki’s journey to a somber close. The dark story put the boy through lots over the years, and its final arc made sure Ken felt all kinds of pain before it ended. Still, the series closed on a happier note, and Ishida has been basking in his well-deserved vacation ever since.

With Tokyo Ghoul‘s anime complete, there is only one venture keeping the series alive these days. Japan is pursuing the franchise in film as it was adapted into live-action last year. Now, a sequel film is slated to debut in Summer 2019, giving fans another chance to meet up with Tokyo’s ravenous Ghouls and their callous CCG hunters once more.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.