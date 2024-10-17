New Tokyo Ghoul Promo Proves We Need a Reboot ASAP

Tokyo Ghoul is one of those anime franchises that have earned their devoted fanbase, as the story of Ken Kaneki’s misadventures in the supernatural realm remains a stalwart part of the medium. The last time that we saw Ken in an anime project was with Tokyo Ghoul:re, the latest series that saw Studio Pierrot returning to the franchise for a twenty-four-episode tale. Now, in promoting the tenth anniversary of the Tokyo Ghoul franchise, not only does the series have some killer new merchandise but they have created a live-action promo that has fans crossing their fingers for a revival.

If you’re unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul’s plot, the series follows protagonist Ken Kaneki who is trying to live a normal life until he has a run-in with a creepy character. Encountering a “ghoul” in the dead of night, Ken finds himself surviving the fiendish creature thanks to a lucky break. Unfortunately for Ken, he doesn’t emerge from this encounter unscathed as he becomes a ghoul himself. Ghouls are creatures that might look human but they harbor some serious supernatural power and have a craving for human flesh. Thanks to his new status, Ken’s life is turned upside down as he finds himself joining a ghoul-run coffee shop and trying to hold onto any semblance of the life he once knew.

Tokyo Ghoul’s Live-Action Promo Explained

Ten years following the release of Tokyo Ghoul’s first anime adaptation, the franchise is opening an exhibition in Japan to celebrate. Starting on October 21st, and running until December 1st, the interactive exhibit dubbed “Tokyo Ghoul EX” that will feature recreations of locales from the series and highlight Pierrot’s killer animation. Along with the new live-action promo, the exhibit also released a look at a Ken Kaneki mask that fans will be able to score by attending, retailed for a surprising $800 USD. Considering how passionate Tokyo Ghoul fans can be, the mask might fly off the exhibit’s shelves.

Will a Tokyo Ghoul Anime Be Announced?

Like Bleach and Naruto, Studio Pierrot has been handling the reigns of Kaneki’s animated adventures. In recent years, the production house confirmed that it was taking a more “seasonal” approach to its projects, meaning that it wasn’t planning on creating never-ending weekly releases for some of its biggest hits. Keeping this in mind, a Tokyo Ghoul revival would most likely follow the Thousand-Year Blood War and the return of Konoha.

In terms of a Tokyo Ghoul live-action project, no new projects have been announced but there have been live-action films released in the past. Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul S covered a large portion of Kaneki’s story and considering how popular live-action anime adaptations are becoming in the West, the idea of a Tokyo Ghoul western take isn’t out of the question.

Anime Exhibits in America

Unfortunately, there has been no word on this Tokyo Ghoul exhibit making its way to North America. For years, many anime exhibits have stuck to Japan though the popularity of the medium is only growing in the West. For quite some time, live-action stage plays only stuck to Japan but this is slowly changing. Recently, live-action performances such as Death Note and Attack on Titan made their way to New York City so hopefully, exhibits will take a cue from stage plays and do the same at some point in the future.

