‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Teases New Project With Mystery Character

Tokyo Ghoul ended last year when its print run came to a close, but the series’ creator is not ready to put up his pen forever. After all, Sui Ishida is too fond of art to quit it, and the artist appears to have a new project in the works.

Recently, Ishida caught the attention of fans when he rang in the New Year with a special sketch. The artist posted a drawing he did of an adorable person, and he confirmed the mystery character would be part of his next manga series.

“A very happy new year. Although my greeting wasn’t ready at the end [of New Year’s Day], I ended my series [Tokyo Ghoul] last year and it was one of the milestones in my life. I’m trying to do some work outside of manga in 2019, and I hope to even come up with an idea for a new work. Thank you again for this last year,” Ishida captioned his sketch. (via ANN)

Confirming the boy drawn will be used in his next project, fans were quick to analyze him. As it turns out, the character is named Mitsuki Shirota, and his feminine looks are striking even upon the most casual glance. With his hair cut short, Mitsuki’s wide eyes are framed by some long lashes, and his slender neck is kept warm with a thin scarf.

Sadly, there are few character details out about Mitsuki, and no one knows how he will fit into Ishida’s new story. There is nothing more to this tease than the image itself, but the post has given plenty ease of mind. After all, Ishida spoke at length about how hard Tokyo Ghoul was to write on a personal note. After the artist completed work on the dark series, fans were concerned Ishida might retire from art all together, but it looks like Mitsuki has drawn the talented artist out of any slump he may have been in.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.