‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Breaks Silence On Series’ Ending

It looks like the end of Tokyo Ghoul is here to stay. Not long ago, fans were given a look into the final chapter of Tokyo Ghoul:re, the latest installment of Sui Ishida’s series. Now, it looks like the story is done for good, and the creator has broken his silence about the big finale.

Over on Twitter, Ishida took the time to address the ending of Tokyo Ghoul:re after it was published. The extra-long chapter brought the series to a graceful close as readers met up with Ghouls and former CCG investigator alike following a time-skip. For Ishida, the ending is a bittersweet experience, and he says there are many to thank for the finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to fan-translators, the artist’s message has been shared with fans around the world. You can read the translation of Ishida’s tweets thanks to Makyun below:

“I would like to thank the readers, Young Jump’s editorial department, people from the printing offices, people who were involved in this work, and all the staff from the bottom of my heart.”

Continuing, Ishida said he is proud of the work he’s done despite his rigorous workflow after nearly a decade.

“Including the preparatory period, I have been drawing from June 2011 up to June 2018, for 7 years, with barely any breaks,” he wrote. “Despite it being such a crude work made by an unskilled hand, I’m quite proud of myself for being able to draw until the very end.”

As Ishida carried on his lengthy spree, the writer said he prepared for six months to reach this ending. However, as it grew closer, the artist felt like he was about to collapse from all the pressure. After thanking his editor and staff, Ishida went on to thank all of his readers for sticking with him.

“It also makes me glad to hear thoughts from the readers,” he wrote. “I’ve happily read all the letters I’ve received. Characters’ birthdays… even on days where nothing’s happening, a mountain of gifts were received which made it fun all-year round.”

“It’s highly appreciated even you just stood and read [the series without buying a copy]. To me, it counts as support. I’m very, very thankful.”

For now, Ishida says he plans to rest and enjoy a well-deserved vacation now that Tokyo Ghoul has ended. For anime fans, there is still another installment of the show to go before it ends. The second season of Tokyo Ghoul:re will debut this fall, and it plans to adapt the remainder of the series in its last cour.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Are you sad to see the end of Tokyo Ghoul? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!