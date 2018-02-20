‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Shares Official Season 3 Premiere Date

Tokyo Ghoul is preparing to launch a very important anime comeback. After its ill-met second season, the franchise will release its next series after a lengthy hiatus. So, fans better open up their calendars because Tokyo Ghoul just announced the premiere date of its third season.

According to new reports from Japan, Tokyo Ghoul:re will begin airing on April 3, 2018. The anime is set to broadcast on Tokyo MX, the same channel which hosted the anime’s last two installments (via Reddit). Season three will be taking over the spot which A Place Further Than The Universe occupies on Tuesdays at 11 p.m.

So far, there is no word on how long the anime will be. The new series could run for a single cour or last three if Studio Pierrot stretches its content. Fans are hoping for a two-cour fun, but Tokyo Ghoul:re may opt in for a single cour at first to test the water with fans. After all, the anime’s second season did leave a bad taste in their mouth; Studio Pierrot doesn’t want to invest in a lengthy season three only to have audiences pan it.

Tokyo Ghoul: re will be directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima. The series will feature the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, and Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

