‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Sets Up Season 4 With A Massive Death

Tokyo Ghoul made a big return this year when its third season finally dropped. The long-awaited premiere followed Haise Sasaki as he mentored a controversial CCG Squad, and its final episode just went live. And, in true Tokyo Ghoul fashion, the show ended with a major death.

So, you have been warned! There are massive spoilers for Tokyo Ghoul:re below!

In the final episode, Tokyo Ghoul tracks Urie and Shirazu as the pair go after Noro. The deadly Ghoul isn’t too keen on being caught, but Shirazu was not about to let the guy get away. The team leader’s tag-team with Urie worked like a charm, but things fell apart when Noro made a surprise return.

When the devilish ghoul sprung a sneak attack, Shirazu met him head on so Urie could deal a killing blow. The plan went smoothly, but Shirazu was hit with a lethal attack that put a huge hole in his side. The Quinx Squad did their best to triage their leader, but Shirazu’s healing factor was not fast enough. The man’s final moments were panicked as he went blind, prompting Shirazu to hold onto Urie as he said he didn’t want to die alone. Despite his team’s cries, Shirazu passed quietly from his wounds, a fact that traumatized the Quinx Squad.

Sadly, Sasaki was not around to see Shirazu pass as he was busy fighting Eto. When the mentor encountered Urie after the fact, the stern man asked Sasaki why he wasn’t there to see Shirazu off, and Sasaki turned the blame right back onto Urie before walking away. The affair ended with the bereaved man mourning the loss of his superior-turned-friend before Shirazu could be laid to rest.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

