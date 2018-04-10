‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Teases One Psychotic Comeback

Tokyo Ghoul knows a thing or three about insanity. Since its debut, the gory fantasy has explored its fair share of crazy origin stories, and its gritty aesthetic welcomes any and all loony villains. Still, Tokyo Ghoul:re has not had a chance to explore its own brand of insanity, but that will change this week.

Yes, when the next episode of Tokyo Ghoul‘s new season goes live, it will dip its toes into one psychotic comeback.

Last week, Tokyo Ghoul:re made its successful debut, and the show introduced fans to a gang known as the Quinx Squad. The group is filled with CCG members who have become human-ghoul hybrids through artificial means, and its leader is none other than Haise Sasaki. The mentor is in charge of the group, but his goofy personality often offsets the seriousness of his job. However, that good natured vibe disappeared by the end of the season’s premiere.

In its final moments, Haise was shown going against a deadly ghoul called Torso, and he had trouble against the bloodthirsty villain until he tapped into his ghoulish power. However, the entry shifted Haise’s psyche as a man appeared in his consciousness, and he was pretty crazed.

“Do it, accept me. Come on, come on, come on, come on, come one,” the newcomer crooned as he shimmied up into Haise’s space.

The encounter left fans rather disconcerted as Haise struggled to pull away from this new figure’s madness, and the preview for episode two promises there is more of that in store. As you can see above, the teaser shows the shadowy figure taunt Haise about his true identity, and anime fans are left to wonder who this guy really is.

Of course, manga readers are very familiar with this crazed character. It is easy to see the figure is the manifestation of Haise’s ghoul, but it is more than that. As it turns out, that character is really Ken Kaneki trying to smack some sense back into Haise or himself rather. The leader of the Quinx Squad is really the series’ protagonist suffering from a touch of amnesia, so audiences know this blip will not be the only time Haise’s psyche gets challenged.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

