Dragon Ball Super has been left on a major Frieza cliffhanger for the past two years while it’s been on hiatus, and the franchise just won’t let fans forget it by trolling with Black Frieza. Dragon Ball Super had gone on hiatus back in 2024 following the death of franchise creator Akira Toriyama, and it’s meant that the manga’s story has yet to move forward all this time. Part of what makes the manga’s future even more intriguing is the fact that Frieza is currently the strongest being in the universe.

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In the current Dragon Ball Super timeline as of where it reached its hiatus, Black Frieza is now the most powerful fighter in Universe 7 with no potential return just yet. It’s been something fans have been waiting to see in action since after the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, but unfortunately has been left as the major cliffhanger over Dragon Ball Super’s uncertain future. And now Dragon Ball‘s social media account is poking fun at it.

Dragon Ball Super Reminds Fans About Black Frieza

It might not be more than a post reminding fans about Black Frieza over the Black Friday shopping weekend, but it just unfortunately seems a bit ill-timed considering that it’s been two years without any update about Dragon Ball Super’s manga future. It ended with an adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film with some of the final elements overseen by Akira Toriyama himself, and is technically the current end of the Dragon Ball Super timeline. But the conclusion there is far from an actual ending.

The end of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc would have been a fine enough finale for the series had we only seen the anime’s version, but the manga’s version of the events happen with included context from the Galactic Patrol Prisoner and Granolah the Survivor arcs only seen in the manga. And these arcs introduce a returning godlike version of Frieza, and that unfortunately still needs to be addressed in order for Dragon Ball Super‘s story to actually come to its end. It’s one major villain still floating around out there.

Will Dragon Ball Super’s Manga Ever Return?

Shueisha

As of the time of this writing, we’re heading into the third year of Dragon Ball Super‘s hiatus. Though artist Toyotaro has shared his interest in returning to the series to keep the story moving forward, Shueisha themselves seems to be holding back on any kind of update at least through to the next year. This is something they are going to have to address soon enough, however, as Dragon Ball Super’s anime is going to hit a break wall sooner than fans might think.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a new remake anime series picking up from the very beginning, and it’sairing new episodes this Fall. The anime will then continue with Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, which adapts one of the missing arcs from the manga. With only one last arc available after that and only two arcs left to remake from the classic series, the franchise is going to need brand new materials soon. But are you hoping to see Black Frieza in action someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.