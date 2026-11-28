You can now check out Peter Cullen’s final performance as Optimus Prime thanks to a new Transformers short that’s streaming online for free for a very, very limited time. Cullen tragically passed away earlier this year at the age of 85, but thankfully he was able to record one final performance as Optimus Prime. To help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Transformers: The Movie, it was re-released with a special new short featuring one final look at Optimus Prime after the events of the classic.

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Transformers: The Movie had screened in theaters earlier this year with the new “Optimus Prime: Awakening” short attached, and it will be coming to Blu-ray later this December. But through the weekend, fans can now stream Transformers: The Movie complete with the new Optimus short for free on YouTube so even more fans can see Cullen’s final performance. You can check it out below before it’s gone.

Transformers – Optimus Prime Awakening Releases on YouTube for Limited Time

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Optimus Prime: Awakening is a special short included in the limited edition 40th anniversary release of Transformers: The Movie‘s 4K + Blu-ray steelbook. It’s a stamp on Cullen’s legacy in the role of Optimus Prime that began in the original TV animated series, and has gone on to being the de-facto incarnation of the character in future franchise releases live the live-action Transformers films. And this short is a look back at Optimus as the entire scope of the character’s legacy comes into focus in a rather cool way.

Those who had seen Optimus Prime: Awakening when it originally ran in theaters had noted how it was a suitable way to send off Cullen and honor his time with the franchise, and now it’s even more clear as to why with it being available to watch online in this way. It’s Optimus seeing the long road ahead while he sits at a crossroads following his initial fate in Transformers: The Movie. And that’s the kind of legacy that Cullen leaves behind as well as fans will always think of him when bringing up Optimus Prime.

What’s Next for Transformers?

Image Courtesy of Paramount

The Transformers franchise remains in flux, and that’s even more true following the Skydance merger. Rumors for the potential eighth film in the live-action franchise are teasing that Michael Bay might be returning, and casting details seem to tease an effort to return to the initial dynamics seen in the first film with a kid getting caught up in the middle of a space war. Nothing has been officially confirmed or way or the other, but that’s kind of been the case for the franchise for the last few years.

Transformers has had a lot of starts and stops over the years with new attempts to move the franchise forward not meeting expectations at the box office for one reason or another. It’s left the former Paramount to retool and attempt in some other way, but we’ll have to see how it works out. At least the classics hold up. How do you like Peter Cullen’s last outing at Optimus Prime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.