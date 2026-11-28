Overgeared has been taking over the Fall 2026 anime season with its episodes thus far, and it’s getting ready for its climax with a special teaser trailer revealing the first look at the anime’s final episodes. The anime adaptation for Saenal’s Korean web novel series has really made waves this Fall with not only its fun take on video game anime settings, but also offering a hilarious main character who only wants to cheese the system and make money as fast as he possibly can.

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Overgeared previously revealed that it would only be running for a single cour of 12 episodes for the anime’s debut season, and now the finale is even closer than ever with Episode 10 coming this weekend. With so few episodes left, Overgeared is teasing fans with an action packed final wave of episodes with a special teaser trailer revealing the first footage from these future episodes. You can check it out in action below.

When Does Overgeared Season One’s Finale Come Out?

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There’s only three episodes of Overgeared left, which means that the first season will likely be coming to an end on December 13th barring any unforeseen schedule shake ups behind the scenes. These final episodes have seen Grid getting into what seems like his biggest string of quests to date as he’s now in the middle of a major war. Now that he’s joined up with a guild and seemingly locked into saving a kingdom, we’ll have to see what that means for his future going forward.

It’s the perfect time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far as well as Overgeared is now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. The series offers both a Japenese and English dubbed audio release, but fans should definitely try out the English dub. You might have seen a few of its clips going viral with fans online with the freedom the English localization is given to amp up some of Grid’s quirks, and that’s made for a very unique experience thus far. It’s also just been a fun series to see unfold this far.

What Makes Overgeared So Interesting?

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Overgeared might have initially seemed to be following in the same tracks as previous Korean webcomic turned anime hits like Solo Leveling, but it immediately stood out as something unique when it premiered. Rather than put Grid through any real danger, it’s all set within a fun video game world where he can earn some real money if he’s successful. And given that he’s such a goblin of a player, it makes it all the more fun seeing him approach everything around him like a game that he can exploit.

It’s also helped by the fact that Overgeared really has been impressing fans with how much it invests into its big fights and moments, and one of the recent episodes was the best example of this yet. Showcasing a full guild’s fight against a boss, it probably was one of the better showcases of a video game translated to anime action in a while. But how are you liking Overgeared heading into the finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.