There’s a major Isekai anime franchise coming back with a new movie next year after four years of waiting, and HIDIVE has now confirmed it will be overseeing its release outside of Japan with a new trailer and poster to help show it off. The anime adaptation for Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai’s The Eminence in Shadow light novel has become one of the quickest Isekai successes of the last few years, but it’s finally coming back for more with a new feature film picking up from where the TV series left off.

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The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes is a brand new feature film picking up from the events of the anime’s second season, and HIDIVE has now confirmed that they will be overseeing the release of the new movie for fans in North America and other territories. To help celebrate the new release, HIDIVE has dropped the first full trailer and poster for the upcoming movie to give fans the best look at what to expect yet. You can check it out in action below.

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes Confirms 2027 HIDIVE Release

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The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes will be making its debut sometime next year with HIDIVE overseeing its launch, but a concrete release window or date has yet to be confirmed as of this time. The film currently has a release slated for sometime in May 2027 in Japan, but hopefully the international release won’t be too much further out from that. You’re going to want to catch up with everything seen in the TV anime’s first two seasons with HIDIVE in the meantime as it’s throwing fans right back into the thick of the action with Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes features a returning production staff from the TV series with Kazuya Nakaishi directing the film for studio Nexus. Makoto Iino will be prodicing the character designs, Kanichi Katou will be providing the screenplay, and Kenichiro Suehiro composes the music. It’s set to feature some returning members to the voice cast such as Seiichiro Yamashita as Cid Kagenou, Yui Horie as Akane Nishino, Inori Minase as Beta, and Takehito Koyasu as Mordred. But there’s some new additions too.

What to Know for New Eminence in Shadow Movie

©Daisuke Aizawa,KADOKAWA/Shadow Garden

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes picks right up after the end of the second season from 2023 as Shadow found himself suddenly sucked into a portal to another world. It’s revealed to be a version of Japan that’s fell to ruin in unexpected ways, and the movie will see him reuniting with a familiar (but different) face for the experience. It seems like it’s a story that’s going to fit perfectly within all of the other events that The Eminence in Shadow is building to with the TV series, so fans will need to check it out to get the next step of the journey.

New additions to the voice cast for this new movie are Yukari Tamura as Yuka Asakura and Rie Kugimiya as Minoru, both characters who have yet to reveal their parts in what’s next. But it’s something to keep an eye on as Shadow’s story develops further. How are you liking the look of The Eminence in Shadow‘s new movie return so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.