With Pokémon kicking off the 30th anniversary of the TV anime series next year, it has unfortunately confirmed that fans will have to wait through a very long hiatus before it returns with new episodes in 2027. Pokémon’s TV anime has undergone quite a bit of change over the last few years as not only did it say goodbye to Ash Ketchum, but the latest arcs of the series has put its new protagonists through some very tough challenges. And their adventure is set to continue with more.

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Pokémon Horizons: The Series has revealed that it will be wrapping up the final episodes of the Wonder Voyage arc in Japan later this year, and that will cap off the first major season of Liko and Roy’s anime adventures. Now the series has confirmed that it will be returning for a new season next October, following a nine month hiatus for the Pokémon TV anime series. Which is the longest single break in the franchise’s nearly 30 year history of being on the air.

Pokémon Confirms Anime Hiatus Until October 2027 Return

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The Pokémon anime franchise has announced that Pokémon Horizons: The Series‘ final episodes will be airing on December 4th, December 11th, and December 18th in Japan. The series will then be going on a break for several months after with a special 30th anniversary program airing in its time slot in Japan where the franchise will help to celebrate the 30th anniversary milestone of the Pokémon anime series. But as for new episodes, they won’t begin in Japan until sometime next October.

No concrete release date has been set for the Pokémon anime’s return as of this initial announcement, but it will be another season following Liko and Roy’s adventures. Potential titles and more have yet to be revealed for the new season, but this is further confirmation that Ash’s time with the franchise really has come to an end. If he misses out on the 30th anniversary of the series, then it’s likely that the franchise really doesn’t have any intention of bringing Ash back anytime soon. It’s time to move forward with future generations.

What Does This Mean for Pokémon’s Anime Future?

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This does raise some questions over what this means for Pokémon‘s future. This lengthy hiatus will fall in line with the upcoming release of the next generation of the original Pokémon games with Pokémon Winds and Waves. This new region will likely get some focus in the coming season of the anime, so that’s probably why this is going to be the first real hiatus for the weekly anime series. It might not release internationally at the same pace, but the anime really continues to be a staple in Japan.

Next year might be the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon TV anime series, but fans already got their big anniversary celebration through Ash’s final two seasons that saw him becoming a world champion before retiring. That’s as big as that kind of commemoration could get, so likely don’t expect that moving into this next season. For now, make sure to catch up with Pokémon’s latest episodes now streaming with Netflix.