South Park Season 29 officially brought Kenny back to life in its final episode, but it was after they made fans squirm with some horrifying scares at first. South Park made some big swings with its return this year as it kicked off by revealing that the town and the show would be renamed to “South America.” That wasn’t the only big event, however, as the final few moments of the premiere also killed off Kenny McCormick for the first real time in years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With South Park killing off Kenny in the premiere episode, and keeping him dead through the rest of the episodes, the final episode of Season 29 then took things full circle. Using Kenny’s ghost to terrify Stan and the others into figuring out the conspiracy in the town, Kenny has fully returned to the series and expected to be alive moving forward. But it really threw fans for a loop with how series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone went about it.

South Park Season 29 Scares With Kenny’s Return From Death

Play video

South Park Season 29 Episode 6 brought the season to end by wrapping all of the smaller stories together. While this season was directly tying its episodes together like seen last year, the episodes this time around have had some elements that have been serialized and moving the story forward. This all comes to fruition as a ghostly version of Kenny starts to haunt the boys into figuring out how he was killed in the first place. Naturally, it’s not long before they find out that Randy did it.

But while the premiere episode had Randy (who remains in his Little Randy form seemingly heading into Season 30) and the other cyclists blowing up Kenny to put an end to the E-Bike problem, it turns out to have been a conspiracy from the entire town. The mayor had agreed to build data centers in town, and killing Kenny and stopping the E-Bikes was just a way to help curb all of it. Either way, it’s all resolved by the end of the episode as the town realizes they’ve been acting so strange.

What Does This Mean for South Park Season 30?

Image Courtesy of South Park Studios

South Park Season 29 ends with the town changing its name back to “South Park,” and Kenny has been brought back to life. Naturally there’s no explanation as to how he’s just come back to life after being killed off once more, but it likely falls further into his curse that had been detailed during Kenny’s Mysterion days. As for the rest of the series, it seems to have also been returned to its pre-Trump status quo with a few key changes heading into Season 30.

One is the fact that Randy seems to be stuck as Little Randy as of the last time we see him, but that can easily be thrown out with the next season premiere. Another is that Tuong Lu Kim has been sent into space with no signs of returning. With South Park returning for Season 30 next year, it could end up being a big milestone for the animated series. How did you like South Park Season 29 overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.