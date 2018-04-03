Fans React To The Premiere Of ‘Tokyo Ghoul:re

The day has finally come! After a couple years of waiting, the anime fandom was reunited with Tokyo Ghoul as the franchise just made its way back to TV. The first episode of season three just dropped, and the long-awaited release is taking social media by storm. And, by the looks of it, fans seem to be digging the new season’s premiere.

No, really — just check out the slides below. If you can ignore everything that went down in season two, then the anime’s comeback will feel right at home.

Just a few hours ago, fans around the world got to check out the premiere’s first episode. The episode begins with the Quinx Squad going to war with Ghouls as two of its members search for a baddie known as Torso. Kuki Urie and Ginshi Shirazu took down a taxi driver who they thought might have been Torso, but the chase unraveled when the pair’s identities did not match up. The team’s mentor Haise Sasaki takes heat for the failure, but the familiar-looking CCG Investigator makes up for the snafu when Tooru Mutsuki makes contact with Torso for real. When the episode ends, fans leave off with Sasaki facing Torso one on one, and they get their first hint that everything with the Quinx isn’t as straightforward as it may seem.

As you can see below, fans were quick to hit Twitter with their reactions to this new season, and audiences seem cautiously optimistic about the anime’s return. Tokyo Ghoul‘s second season failed to impress anyone, and the bomb cast a shadow over the series’ comeback. While there are still fans holding back on season three, it seems a good chunk of fans see promise in its premiere, so audiences can only hope Studio Pierrot uses its episodes wisely this season.

Have you seen season three’s premiere yet? What do you think of Tokyo Ghoul:re right now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Season 3 of Tokyo ghoul is out goodbye world — Lolo (@bunnycoupe) April 3, 2018

TOKYO GHOUL SEASON 3 JUST DROPPED IM SPEECHLESS — ᴍᴀᴜᴅ (@SimaudgotCurved) April 3, 2018

Season 3 of Tokyo Ghoul is about to change my life.??‍♂️ — Jay Hernandez (@yung_traplord15) April 3, 2018

58 SECONDS INTO TOKYO GHOUL SEASON 3 and THE INTRO I AM WHIPPED WHY DOES EVERYONE LOOK SO GOOD?!?!?!? — Alyza Kiat (@shutupalyza) April 3, 2018

I just watched tokyo ghoul season 3 epi 1 and I just can’t with the cliffhangers pic.twitter.com/xtHfDAPG2b — 마니아태태 ? neth’s day! (@VANTESKIM) April 3, 2018

They’re overreacting the anima was pretty damn good it’s just “faster” compared to the manga because jesus if they adapt panel by panel the anime would been 100 + episodes — Mickey (@Muck15A) April 3, 2018

say what you will about the overall art style for the new tokyo ghoul: re anime but I AM ABSOLUTELY LOOSING MY SHIT OVER SEEING TIME-SKIP SEIDO TAKIZAWA FOR ALL OF 2 SECONDS IN THE NEW OPENING — Cryptid Gay ?? (@duskuls) April 3, 2018

The Tokyo Ghoul:re anime will be the only thing I’ll think and tweet about for the next 11 weeks. — TOfuckingDAY my will to live came back (@w84_me) April 3, 2018

WATCHING THE TOKYO GHOUL :RE ANIME IS SO SURREAL LIKE I NEVER IMAGINED IT TO COME OUT AT ALL BUT HERE WE ARE — Nekumei!✨ (@nekumeichan) April 3, 2018

