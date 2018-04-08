‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Preview Reveals Grown-Up Touka

Tokyo Ghoul is off to a new start, and anime fans will be treated to a new episode soon enough. This week, the series made its TV return when Tokyo Ghoul:re debuted, introducing the world to the show’s third season. Now, the preview for its second episode has gone live, and it reveals one girl fans have been waiting to see.

So, naturally, spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Studio Pierrot shared its preview to the second episode of Tokyo Ghoul:re, and the dark reel revealed Touka Kirishima. The preview caught up with the girl after the timeskip separating seasons one and three. And, as you can see below, the heroine looks quite a bit older.

Much of Touka’s appearance remains the same, but her elongated face makes her look a bit older. With her purple hair cropped short, the ghoul is dressed in an apron in the teaser, so it seems like fans will meet up with her at a coffee shop.

Of course, readers of Tokyo Ghoul:re know what Touka has been up to exactly. The girl opens a coffee shop of her own in the manga where she works alongside Yomo. The Quinx Squad is fascinated with Touka once they meet her, but she remains quiet in the face of Haise Sasaki. The silence stems from her connection to the boy’s past, and their relationship comes to light when fans learn Sasaki is really an amnesiac Ken Kaneki.

A little older, Touka is set to become a leaning post for fans as Tokyo Ghoul‘s new season moves forward. The heroine may be reeling from the loss of Anteiku, but she has become much calmer in the face of her grief. Touka will still fight to the tooth when called upon, but her steady hands are what help shape Sasaki/Kaneki over time, and their relationship deepens as such.

Are you excited to meet up with Touka after all this time? Do you think she is ready to reunite with Sasaki/Kaneki? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!