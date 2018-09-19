‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Final Season Drops New Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul‘s final episode is just around the corner, and fans are eager to see how the show plays out its final season. In a couple of weeks, Studio Pierrot will bring the anime out for its final run, and a new trailer is out for the project.

As you can see above, the new promo for Tokyo Ghoul:re has dropped, and its second season is ready to bow out the series. Fans can find characters such as Ken Kaneki going through their final arc in this trailer, and this new reel has a few more scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, the brand-new clips are a bit lackluster. One of them shows a different set of Quinx investigators who did not appear in the first bit of Tokyo Ghoul:re. As for the other addition, its shot has a red-eyed ghoul looking all sorts of crazed, and there is a reflection of someone who appears like they’re being strangled in their irises.

For fans interested in ending their Tokyo Ghoul run, this final season will roll out in October. The anime will make a return to TV on October 9, and Funimation has confirmed an English SimulDub will done on delay.

So, will be you be tuning into this season when it debuts? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Tokyo Ghoul: re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. However, the twist is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed Odahiro Watanabe for Pierrot Plus, with a scheduled premiere this October, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.