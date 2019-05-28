Tokyo Ghoul Live-Action Sequel Previews First Few Minutes in New Trailer

Though both the manga and anime runs of Tokyo Ghoul have come to an end, the franchise is still living on through its successful live-action adaptation. The first film was a big surprise to fans for how it pulled everything off, and now the second hopes to do the same as Tokyo Ghoul S prepares to officially make its debut in Japan this July. As the film gets closer to its release, it’s time for fans to get their best look at the upcoming sequel yet.

Shochiku dropped a new trailer for the film, but it’s a much different kind of preview than you would expect as it actually reveals the first two minutes of the film itself. So check out in the video above to see exactly how Tokyo Ghoul S kicks things off!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tokyo Ghoul S seems to begin with a modest start as it eases fans into the world by following the newly introduced character Maggie, who will be portrayed by famous model Maggy. There’s a growing sense of dread throughout as the visuals get slightly more unnerving with each moment until fans get the opening credits of the film, which reminds fans of just how far the first movie had gone.

Though the plot for the live-action sequel is being kept under wraps, Tokyo Ghoul S has confirmed that it will hits theaters in Japan on July 19th. Many cast members from the first film will be returning for the sequel and include the likes of Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

A big newcomer to the film is Shota Matsuda as Shu Tsukiyama. He got the focus of the first trailer for the sequel, so he’s probably going to be hevaily involved with the plot much like his role in the original series.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.