Tokyo Ghoul S Releases New Image

Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul may have ended both its manga and anime runs, but the live-action iteration of the franchise was such a hit with fans that a second film is on the way in just a few weeks. Featuring fan favorite characters like Shu Tsukiyama at last, there’s a lot of anticipation building with each new look fans have gotten from the upcoming sequel.

The sequel, Tokyo Ghoul S, shared a new image featuring the film’s Ken Kaneki and Shu Tsukiyama and it helps to hype the film just as much as every other look so far. Check out the intense stand off below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Releasing July 19th in Japan, the plot of Tokyo Ghoul S is still being kept under wraps for the time being. But many cast members from the first film return to reprise their roles for the sequel such as Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

Along with Masataka Kubota in the above image is Shota Matsuda’s Shu Tsukiyama. He’s a big newcomer to the film that fans have wanted to see in the first live-action film. He’s such a popular addition, in fact, that series creator Sui Ishida once shared a special sketch to celebrate Tsukiyama’s inclusion. He’s not the only new addition for the sequel with Maika Yamamoto replacing the now retired Fumika Shimuzu as Touka Kirishima.

Fans recently got a look at the first few minutes of the big sequel featuring model Maggy as new character Maggie too. There is currently no word just yet on a release outside of Japan, but there’s a good chance it will be licensed given the success of the first film.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.