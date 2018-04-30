‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Season 3 Confirms Episode Order

Fan response to Tokyo Ghoul‘s third season, Tokyo Ghoul:re, has been mixed over the last few weeks as the pace of the series seems to feel a bit fast to many viewers as new characters are introduced to the fold each week.

But while it seems to be going fast, it’s because the season is trying to cover a lot more than first thought as the series’ 24 slated episodes will be split into two cour.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tokyo Ghoul:re is actually 24 episodes split cour. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) April 27, 2018

Anime fans know a “cour” is a seasonal batch of 12 or 13 episodes that typically make up one arc of the story, and a season with two cour will split up its episodes into two halves. This first half is expected to take a break after its first 12 episode run, and according to @YonkouProd (who spotted the Tokyo Ghoul:re episode order) the second cour is slated to premiere some time in October.

Now the pace of the series has an explanation as the anime wants to cover a lot of ground before it ends its first 12 episode run. Whether or not this is a beneficial move or detrimental one is still to be decided, but fans will know one way or the other for sure when the first cour ends.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Is two cour for Tokyo Ghoul:re a good idea or bad one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology!