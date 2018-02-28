‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Reveals Its Horrifying Endgame

Tokyo Ghoul has a lot going on this year, but its manga is slacking because of all the hubbub. Yes, the series will make its anime return in 2018 as Tokyo Ghoul:re will get adapted for the small screen. However, fans of the manga just learned what the sequel’s deadly endgame is all about, and it is pretty terrifying.

So, spoilers below!

In the most recent chapter of Tokyo Ghoul, fans were sent on an emotional ride. Chapter 162 began with Ken Kaneki in a coma after the boy was rescued from his dragon kagune by Touka and the Quinx Squad. After being looked at, medical personnel said Kaneki was alive, but they did not know when he or if he would wake. Thankfully, the protagonist did wake up, but the joyous moment was marred by one rather dark scene.

At the chapter’s end, fans watched as a hospital in one of Tokyo’s wards was swamped with patients. The building’s staff seemed harried as patients were coming to its doors by the dozens. Previously healthy humans were being turned into ghouls for no apparent reason, and the hospital was not alone in observing the phenomenon. No, the city as a whole has come under the dangerous outbreak.

As fans learned, the dragon kagune which Kaneki got trapped inside of seems to be behind the mess. The ever-growing mass appears to let off spores which infect humans and force them into a ghoul transformation. The deadly process will either kill the victim outright or turn them into a flesh-starved ghoul, and it looks like Furuta is the one behind the whole ordeal. His experiments on Rize and her original dragon kagune must have taught the baddie something important about ghoul biology, and he hopes to level humans by making them no better than ghouls.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

