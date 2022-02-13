Tokyo Ghoul Creator Honors Ice Skater Yuzuru Hanyu in Cool Art

Sui Ishida might be known best for creating Tokyo Ghoul, but his art isn’t just dedicated to supernatural horrors. These days, the creator has a new series in the works, and Ishida is branching out his gorgeous artwork. It seems the artist can draw inspiration from just about anything, and his most recent muse happens to be none other than Japan’s favorite Olympian, Yuzuru Hanyu.

As you can see below, Ishida hit up fans with the special artwork shortly after Hanyu took to the ice. The piece shows Hanyu in profile as the skater looks off to the side. Ishida wrote a caption for the piece, writing, “It was cool.”

https://twitter.com/sotonami/status/1491974136150650880?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for what was so cool, we have Hanyu’s attempt at a quadruple Axel to thank. The move is a prestigious one in the figure skating community that hasn’t been landed by Hanyu cleanly yet. After winning a slew of Olympic medals at the South Korean Winter Olympics, Hanyu shared with the press that he wanted to land a quad Axel at the 2022 games. Unfortunately, he fell when trying to land his quad Axel this time around, and Hanyu landed in fourth place overall for men’s figure skating.

Though he didn’t medal in the event, the figure skating community is rallying behind Hanyu as he continues his fight to land a quad Axel in competition. Ishida seems to have joined the skater’s fanbase after seeing his trial play out on the screen this winter. So once Hanyu does land the trick, you can be sure thei creator will ink some more artwork of the skater.

