Tokyo Ghoul Fans Are Campaigning for an Anime Reboot From MAPPA

Tokyo Ghoul might not have an anime series running at the moment, following the conclusion of Tokyo Ghoul: RE, but the story of Ken Kenaki has garnered quite the fan base over the years, with many crossing their fingers that the anime will one day hit the small screen once again. With Studio MAPPA making a name for itself with Attack On Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as the upcoming anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, many fans are hoping that the animation house will be the ones to bring back the world of Ghouls created by Sui Ishida.

Tokyo Ghoul Fan, LukaZer0, shared their hopes for the return of the supernatural series and got the ball rolling on fans discussing whether or not MAPPA might be the best studio that could help bring Ken Kenaki back into the limelight:

I really hope Mappa or Ufotable animate Tokyo Ghoul one day, the manga is so good and it deserves a proper adaptation. It would easily be a 10/10 anime if done right pic.twitter.com/zulB25GyLi — Luka 🥸 CW: X-Men (@LukaZer0) January 12, 2022

Quite Lit

https://twitter.com/Reesh10th/status/1481356631443128323?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Job For Wit?

I think it will be fire if done by WIT rather than ufotable or mappa. Ufotable and Mappa can produce quality animation but for me WIT is the best. — Kenji (@Suraj_Pok) January 12, 2022

The Holy Trinity

https://twitter.com/scythegenocide/status/1481324406630600707?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

New Anime Needed

https://twitter.com/labydeta/status/1481334753336991744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Maybe The Demon Slayer Crew?

If Ufotable put half the effort they did in Fate – Heaven's Feel movies into a TG remake… that would be a game changer! — rōnin_浪人.html (@Saint_Sociopath) January 13, 2022

Keep The Opening

No matter who reboot it, they should maintain the Opening as they were.

T.K. kills it will n Unravel n Katharsis.

Esp Unravel's lyric feels so relatable to the series, it feels like it's definitely Kaneki's POV — 「nsʇǝƃuɐZ ᴉoɹnʞ」 (@sithlord_sylar) January 13, 2022

Bring Back Pierrot

Tbh I want Pierrot cz the animation was amazing except :re. They showed what they can do.



I hope it gets a better director and production committee so that the story isn't rushed. — Chromafire 🇵🇸 (@chromat1cfire) January 12, 2022

Supernatural Line-Up