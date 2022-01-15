Tokyo Ghoul Fans Are Campaigning for an Anime Reboot From MAPPA

Tokyo Ghoul might not have an anime series running at the moment, following the conclusion of Tokyo Ghoul: RE, but the story of Ken Kenaki has garnered quite the fan base over the years, with many crossing their fingers that the anime will one day hit the small screen once again. With Studio MAPPA making a name for itself with Attack On Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as the upcoming anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, many fans are hoping that the animation house will be the ones to bring back the world of Ghouls created by Sui Ishida.
Tokyo Ghoul Fan, LukaZer0, shared their hopes for the return of the supernatural series and got the ball rolling on fans discussing whether or not MAPPA might be the best studio that could help bring Ken Kenaki back into the limelight:
