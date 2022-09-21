Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 Announced

It is now official, Tokyo Mew Mew New will be coming back for a second season! Reiko Yoshida and Miu Ikumi's original manga series might have gotten its official anime adaptation debut a while back, but the franchise was able to return with a brand new anime reboot introducing a whole new generation of fans to the classic series. With the series wrapping up its run as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, there was a wonder as to whether or not this new series would have the kind of long run that the original anime adaptation was able to have.

With the 12 episode run of Tokyo Mew Mew New coming to an end recently, the final episode of the first season confirmed that Tokyo Mew Mew New will be returning for a second. Releasing next April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule (without a concrete release date announced as of yet), Tokyo Mew Mew New celebrated its second season announcement with a special trailer teasing what's next for its group of young heroes. You can check it out below:

If you wanted to check out the reboot anime series before the new season makes it our way next year, Tokyo Mew Mew New is now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. They tease the anime as such, "The scientists of the μ(Mew) Project use DNA of endangered species to create a team of heroines imbued with amazing super-human abilities. One of them, Ichigo Momomiya, awakens to discover she is armed with all the skills of a Iriomote cat. Ichigo must band together with other Mew Mew girls to repel an alien incursion, all the while hiding their thrilling double lives from friends and family."

The production staff and cast for Season 2 has yet to be confirmed, but the first season was directed by Takahiro Natori for Yumeta Company and Graphinica studios. The cast for the series includes the likes of Yuki Tenma as Ichigo Momomiya, Mirai Hinata as Mint Aizawa, Ryoko Juni as Lettuce Midorikawa, Rian Toda as Pudding (Purin) Fong, Momoka Ishii as Zakuro Fujiwara, Yuma Uchida as Masaya Aoyama, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryo Shirogane, Yusuke Shirai as Keiichiro Akasaka, Kaori Ishihara as Masha, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Quiche, Daiki Yamashita as Tart, Yuichiro Umehara as Pie, Aina Suzuki as Miwa Honjo, Iori Saeki as Moe Yanagida, and Akira Ishida as Seiji Aizawa.

What did you think of Tokyo Mew Mew New's debut outing? What are you hoping to see from Season 2 when it hits next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!