Tokyo Mew Mew New Premiere Brings Magic Back to the Classic Series

At last, the time has come for Tokyo Mew Mew to rise again. Last year, the news went live about the magical girl series and its comeback. Now, the anime's big reboot has gone live at last, and Tokyo Mew Mew New is taking over the Internet thanks to its fantastical first episode.

As you can see below, all eyes are on Tokyo Mew Mew New now that its first episode has gone live. The premiere checks in on Ichigo Momomiya after years away from the screen, and the young girl is as adorable as always. And if this first episode suits you, the rest of Tokyo Mew Mew New is going to be the must-watch series of your summer!

READ MORE: Tokyo Mew Mew Reveals New Anime's Release Date With Latest Trailer

Want to know more about Tokyo Mew Mew before checking out this new series? You can read up on its official synopsis here for more details: "An accident at a museum endows 11-year-old Momomiya with the DNA of wildcats. Her new powers are put to use when she is asked to join a secret group and is given the task of protecting the Earth from an unseen enemy."

Have you had the chance to check out Tokyo Mew Mew New? Or will you binge the reboot when it is all finished? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.