Tokyo Mew Mew New Premiere Brings Magic Back to the Classic Series
At last, the time has come for Tokyo Mew Mew to rise again. Last year, the news went live about the magical girl series and its comeback. Now, the anime's big reboot has gone live at last, and Tokyo Mew Mew New is taking over the Internet thanks to its fantastical first episode.
As you can see below, all eyes are on Tokyo Mew Mew New now that its first episode has gone live. The premiere checks in on Ichigo Momomiya after years away from the screen, and the young girl is as adorable as always. And if this first episode suits you, the rest of Tokyo Mew Mew New is going to be the must-watch series of your summer!
READ MORE: Tokyo Mew Mew Reveals New Anime's Release Date With Latest Trailer
Want to know more about Tokyo Mew Mew before checking out this new series? You can read up on its official synopsis here for more details: "An accident at a museum endows 11-year-old Momomiya with the DNA of wildcats. Her new powers are put to use when she is asked to join a secret group and is given the task of protecting the Earth from an unseen enemy."
Have you had the chance to check out Tokyo Mew Mew New? Or will you binge the reboot when it is all finished? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Love to See It
prevnext
Me watching Mew Mew Power as a kid vs me watching Tokyo Mew Mew New now pic.twitter.com/xWOaW3aLHu— Joey ✨Buy Klonoa PRS in 2 days 💍 (@maidinoden) July 5, 2022
It's So Good?!
prevnext
I hear Tokyo Mew Mew New is out, I gotta watch it 💕 #TokyoMewMewNew #tokyomewmew #ichigomomoiya #illustration #fanart pic.twitter.com/zLgcBXpe6x— エドゥイン🌸 (@Sakuraloidart) July 6, 2022
Join Us, Join Us
prevnext
Again, this is literally the best animation and is what this series deserves… if you’ve never been into Tokyo Mew Mew before, now is the time 🥹💕✨ https://t.co/poOQlYCtQ2— Megan Shipman (@18moptop) July 6, 2022
Honestly? Same.
prevnext
me after watching just one episode of Tokyo Mew Mew New pic.twitter.com/8uzhsmHaIe— βonito 🏪 猫型ボ二ト (@BonitoVT) July 6, 2022
It's Perfect
prevnext
There's something different with Tokyo Mew Mew New, as we called this as a reboot compared to Sailor Moon Crystal and (continuation) CCS Clear Card.
It's not only selling the "nostalgic" feels, but somehow I think it's wrapped perfectly for nowaday's (target) audience. pic.twitter.com/GJt3VpicmW— 𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖟𝖊🔎 (@rarararanze) July 6, 2022
It's Happening
prevnext
Tokyo Mew Mew New is finally here!!! #東京ミュウミュウにゅ〜 #mewmew_new #TokyoMewMewNew pic.twitter.com/TxiDPjhxim— PashtelPlush (@Cosocopia) July 6, 2022
We Won't!
prevnext
Do not sleep on Tokyo Mew Mew I swear to god— Curt (@CurtRichy) July 6, 2022
Oh Yikes
prev
The most depressing modernization change in Tokyo Mew Mew New... pic.twitter.com/KmG3A3a9yp— Suzu (@SuzuTitor) July 6, 2022