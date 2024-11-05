Tokyo Revengers Star Yu Hayashi Announces Marriage

It seems congratulations are in order for one of anime’s top seiyuu. Over on social media, actor Yu Hayashi posted a surprising update for fans regarding his personal life. The actor, who stars in Haikyu and Tokyo Revengers, has announced his marriage.

“To those who always supports me, I have recently registered my marriage with a non-celebrity. I can continue my work beacuse to your support,” Hayashi shared. “I will always be grateful and continue to work hard to make my acting and singing fun for everyone. I hope you will continue to support me.”

Given the status of Hayashi’s spouse, the actor is keeping their identity private. Fans are now taking to social media to wish the star well in light of his marriage. And as far as fans know, the wedding has not impacted any of Hayashi’s roles.

Yu Hayashi, a Veteran Voice Actor, Is Now Married

If you are not familiar with Hayashi by name, you will most certainly know his voice. The actor got his start in 1994 before nabbing his first big role in Memories, a 1995 film. From there, Hayashi turned his focus to anime in the early ’00s with projects like Ultra Maniac and Big Windup.

In 2021, Hayashi stepped into the big leagues by voicing Smokey Brown in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency, and his career has only grown from there. He plays Tanaka in Haikyu as well as Ogiwara in Kuroko’s Basketball. As of late, Hayashi has made headlines for his work on Tokyo Revengers as Mikey, and he plays Edin Dan in Tower of God season two.

Some of Anime’s Best VAs Have Already Tied the Knot

Clearly, Hayashi is staying busy where anime is concerned so all eyes are on the actor in light of his marriage. Some stars step back from the spotlight after getting married, but Hayashi seems eager to continue work. As for other stars, well – they combat any work hurdles by marrying fellow voice actors.

For instance, Yuki Kaji – a seiyu idol who voices Eren in Attack on Titan – made waves with his wedding. The actor married Ayana Taketetsu a few years back while she worked on The Quintessential Quintuplets. Other couples like Kensho Ono and Kana Hanazawa can trace their love back to work. And it isn’t just anime actors that lean into this familiarity. Manga artists are just as guilty. Just look at the creator of Hunter x Hunter. Yoshihiro Togashi is married to Naoko Takeuchi, the creator of Sailor Moon. Talk about a power couple, huh?

