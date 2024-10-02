Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Brings Adventure to Life in New Clip

Netflix has been quite focused on the world of animation and has seen some serious success as a result. In recent years, animated series such as Castlevania, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have helped push the streaming service as a premiere platform for animation. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will arrive on Netflix in a few days and to build hype for the series, the streaming service has dropped a new clip highlighting her upcoming journey.

Unlike many of its video game adaptations that populate Netflix, Lara Croft's series will be a part of the video game universe. While Edgerunners has been referenced in Cyberpunk 2077, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will take place following the trilogy of games that re-imagined the classic video game character. Tomb Raider, Rise of The Tomb Raider, and Shadow of The Tomb Raider gave Lara Croft quite a few brutal adventures, laying the groundwork for the protagonist to become the treasure hunter that gamers would come to know. In the new clip that Netflix has shared, Lara proves that while she might be a powerhouse in her own right, she could always use a little help from her friends.

In the newest clip for the video game adaptation, Lara is joined by Jonah Maiava, a prominent character in the recent video game trilogy. Traveling alongside the Tomb Raider, Jonah has proven himself more than once in the games so he is sure to play a significant role in the upcoming animated series. Since this show does take place following the initial revival trilogy, it is entirely possible that characters like Jonah might not be safe as anything can happen in this brand new storyline.

The Showrunner Shares Lara Croft's Secrets

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft's showrunner, Tasha Huo, about the upcoming series. During our chat, Huo revealed that the team had frequent discussions with the video game producers at Crystal Dynamics to make sure that they were doing Lara justice, "We definitely talked with Crystal Dynamics early on and sort of got the blessing to do the in-between phase of Lara's life, which is the phase that really fascinated me after playing the Survivor series. It's such a different Lara than we got in the '90s and beyond."

Huo continued, "How? How did she become that character? This question became the big one for me in writing the show. It was me trying to figure out how Lara built the huge network that she ended up having, where she could go to the middle of nowhere and somehow have a connection from some random monk in a monastery. How did she get to know that person? You know, I wanted to know that. How did she become funny? It was so cool to be able to build up the Lara that we all fell in love with to start with."

Tomb Raider's Release Date

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will arrive on Netflix on October 10th. Billed as having eight episodes, this series is promising to take place following the prequel trilogy, setting the stage for Lara's arrival as a full-fledged adventurer.

