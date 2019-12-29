Toonami Releases First Schedule Promo of 2020

If you haven’t been paying much attention, you should know the year is almost over. In a matter of days, a new decade will roll in as 2020 takes its place on the calendar. That means a slew of programming is being finalized on cable, but it seems Toonami is ahead of the curve. The late-night block knows how it will kick off 2020 next year, and it just told fans its first schedule line up for the new year.

Recently, a promo went live detailing what Toonami has to offer in January 2020. This roster will mark the dub shows airing on the late-night block. A full promo was released to break down the exciting news, so you can watch it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And let’s be real. Who doesn’t want to see TOM pitch them some new anime favs for the new year?

As you can see above, the clip begins with My Hero Academia as Toonami will continue its dub screening of season four. The show kicks off the block at 11:00 pm before Dr. Stone comes in right after.

One-Punch Man and Fire Force will follow. Food Wars comes on at 1:00 am before Demon Slayer makes its mark on the block. Black Clover, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Naruto: Shippuden, The Promised Neverland, and Attack on Titan will finish out Toonami each weekend as the block ends in the week hours of Sunday morning.

The block doesn’t mention anything about Dragon Ball Super, so fans are curious whether the show will carry on with Toonami or the tail-end of Adult Swim. The action-packed series has been part of the roster for well over a year now, but this first 2020 schedule is certainly stacked enough without Goku on its side.

Which of these shows are you looking forward to the most? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!