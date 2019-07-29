Toonami Executive Reveals Program’s Most-Requested Anime

When it comes to anime, Toonami is an institution. The late-night block has become a go-to for fans in the U.S., and it helped usher in anime to the West decades ago. As you might have guessed, there is a premium for space on Toonami as fans rally for what anime should be added next, but the most-requested titles may surprise you.

Recently, the vice president and creative director at Adult Swim opened up about the biggest Toonami requests. Jason DeMarco answered a fan’s question about the most-requested anime currently being pitched to Toonami, and he dropped two titles in particular.

“Honestly at this point we are showing just about everything people are asking for, believe it or not! We’ve had a decent amount of requests for Dr. Stone, as well as Mob Psycho,” DeMarco said.

Of course, fans took to Twitter to share their new pitches for Toonami. A few names continued popping up in pitches as fans asked for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind to join Toonami. Others requested new series like Vinland Saga, but a few others went way back. Given the recent success of One Piece‘s new arc, several fans asked for the classic series to return to Toonami.

There is little surprise in hearing fans want more, but DeMarco makes an encouraging point. The executive says Toonami has basically every requested show on or in its rotation. While part of this success is due to Toonami’s name brand, much of it is thanks to Crunchyroll. Last fall, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll confirmed it was entering a partnership to bring anime to Toonami faster than ever before. The first series which was brought to Toonami via the collaboration was Mob Psycho 100, so fans don’t need to worry. When the anime returns with a new season, it will not take Toonami too long to take it live on air.

So, which anime series would you like to have added to Toonami?