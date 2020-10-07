Toonami Expands October 2020 Schedule Change

✖

Toonami is a go-to source for all things anime, and tons of fans tune into the program every Saturday night to get their fill of quality animation. Of course, things are in constant flux with the program as shows are swapped in and out on the regular. Now, a new schedule shift has been announced for this month, and it promises to scoot back Toonami a full hour to make way for a certain special.

The update came from Facebook as Toonami informed fans its schedule for October 17 will look different from usual. It turns out the program will be delayed an hour to make room for a special presented by Run the Jewels.

"To make way for Run the Jewels presents: Holy Calamavote, Toonami is shifting back an hour on 10/17. No shows besides Black Clover will be skipped that night. The block will go back to its regular schedule on 10/24," the team at Toonami Squad shared.

If you want to check out the full schedule, you can see the program for October 17 below. As for the rest of the month, Toonami will be sticking with the schedule it announced earlier this month. The program informs fans it would be moving up an hour overall, so Dragon Ball Super will kick things off at midnight rather than an hour later as usual.

SCHEDULE FOR 10/17

12:00 = Holy Calamavote

12:30 - Holy Calamavote

1:00 - Dragoon Ball Super

1:30 - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

2:00 - Assassination Classroom

2:30 - Fire Force

3:00 - Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

What do you make of this most recent Toonami update?