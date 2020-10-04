Toonami Announces October 2020 Schedule Change

✖

Toonami is a staple in the anime industry, and its schedule tends to change more often than not. Series are known to swap time slots easily, and the program is never shy to bring new shows into the rotation. Now, a new report has gone live about Toonami's October run, and it seems a schedule swap is in store for fans.

The news came from Toonami on Facebook as fans clamored for an update. It turns out the program will begin airing at midnight EST as always following the delay of a special program.

"Holy Calamavote, a special performance of RTJ4, is shifting back to October 17th at midnight. So on October 10th, the #Toonami block will begin at midnight as regularly scheduled," Toonami Squad shared with fans.

As you can see above, the block will begin on October 10 starting at midnight with Dragon Ball Super. The program will run into 3:00 AM with shows swapping every 30 minutes. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind will follow up Dragon Ball Super before Assassination Classroom comes into play.

After fans get schooled, Black Clover will start at 1:30 AM. Fire Force will burst onto the scene after with Naruto: Shippuden and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba coming in hot at the end.

If you want to tune into Toonami and see these changes for yourself, the late-night block airs every Saturday on Adult Swim. Toonami helped popularize anime back in the 1990s as a premiere venue for series like Dragon Ball Z and Sailor Moon. The program lives on today with new hit series as well as classic throwback binges.

